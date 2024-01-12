Eastern Washington visits Idaho after Erikstrup’s 27-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Idaho Vandals after Dane Erikstrup scored 27 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-83 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Vandals are 5-4 on their home court. Idaho has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 1.6.

Idaho averages 71.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 73.2 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 9.6 more points per game (79.1) than Idaho gives up (69.5).

The Vandals and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is shooting 39.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Jake Kyman is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points. Erikstrup is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

