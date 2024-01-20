Eastern Washington plays Idaho State following Coward’s 24-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-3 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Cedric Coward scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 80-78 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 5-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Kiree Huie leads the Bengals with 6.1 boards.

The Eagles are 4-0 in conference play. Eastern Washington averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Idaho State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Coward is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

