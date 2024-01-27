Eastern Washington defeats Northern Arizona 85-70

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Ethan Price had 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-70 victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Ethan Price had 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-70 victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Price added five rebounds for the Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky Conference). Cedric Coward scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Casey Jones was 4-of-4 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to nine games.

Carson Basham finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (10-11, 3-4). Northern Arizona also got 14 points and six assists from Jayden Jackson. Oakland Fort also had 11 points and four steals.

