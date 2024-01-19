Eastern Michigan visits Ohio following Acuff’s 21-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Ohio Bobcats after Tyson Acuff scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-62 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bobcats are 6-3 on their home court. Ohio has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-4 in conference play. Eastern Michigan averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Ohio’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The Bobcats and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Arne Osojnik averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Acuff is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

