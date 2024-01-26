Eastern Michigan hosts Chatman and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (2-16, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 1-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (2-16, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 1-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Sy Chatman scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 87-59 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles are 6-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 66.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 79.6 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 67.2 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.8 points.

Jonnivius Smith is averaging 7.9 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

