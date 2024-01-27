Eastern Michigan hosts Buffalo following Chatman’s 27-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (2-16, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 1-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (2-16, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 1-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Sy Chatman scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 87-59 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls have gone 1-5 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.3.

Eastern Michigan scores 66.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 79.6 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 67.2 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Eastern Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Chatman is scoring 18.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.