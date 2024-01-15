Eastern Michigan hosts Anderson and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 1-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 1-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Jalin Anderson scored 25 points in Ball State’s 77-72 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in conference matchups. Ball State has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 21.8 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Davion Bailey is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.8 points. Basheer Jihad is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

