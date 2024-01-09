Eastern Michigan faces Central Michigan following overtime win

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after the Eagles took down the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-69 in overtime.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Chippewas are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 65.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.1 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Chippewas match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 22.7 points for the Eagles. Yusuf Jihad is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.