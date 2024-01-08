Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan face off in conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan square off on Tuesday.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

Eastern Michigan scores 69.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 75.3 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Chippewas square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is shooting 46.5% and averaging 22.7 points for the Eagles.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.