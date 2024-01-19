Eastern Kentucky plays Bellarmine, seeks 5th straight win

Bellarmine Knights (4-15, 0-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 4-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (4-15, 0-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 4-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Colonels take on Bellarmine.

The Colonels have gone 6-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 42.6 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 9.9.

The Knights are 0-4 in ASUN play. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Cozart is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Ben Johnson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

