Eastern Kentucky hosts North Florida following Lanier’s 33-point game

North Florida Ospreys (12-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-9, 6-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Chaz Lanier scored 33 points in North Florida’s 71-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 8-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 42.1 boards. Isaiah Cozart leads the Colonels with 10.2 rebounds.

The Ospreys are 5-1 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 77.7 points per game, 2.3 more than the 75.4 Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cozart is averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 blocks for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Lanier is averaging 17.6 points for the Ospreys. Jake van der Heijden is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.