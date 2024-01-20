Eastern Illinois visits Lindenwood for conference showdown

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 1-4 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 1-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Lindenwood in OVC action Saturday.

The Lions are 3-4 on their home court. Lindenwood allows 71.7 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-3 in conference play. Eastern Illinois has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 70.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 71.7 Lindenwood gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is shooting 42.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lions.

Nakyel Shelton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.