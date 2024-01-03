Eastern Illinois plays UT Martin following Davis’ 23-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kyndall Davis scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-58 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. UT Martin leads the OVC averaging 85.2 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference games. Eastern Illinois ranks third in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Tiger Booker averaging 3.2.

UT Martin averages 85.2 points, 20.3 more per game than the 64.9 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game UT Martin allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Sears is shooting 45.6% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 87.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.