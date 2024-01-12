Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois after Booker’s 20-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-6, 4-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-9, 2-2 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-6, 4-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-9, 2-2 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tiger Booker scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-52 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 4-0 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Ryan Myers is averaging 12.8 points for the Leathernecks. James Dent Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.