Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State following Booker’s 26-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-10, 4-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-10, 4-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Tiger Booker scored 26 points in Eastern Illinois’ 68-59 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 4-3 in OVC play. Tennessee State averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 9.0 more points per game (75.9) than Eastern Illinois allows (66.9).

The Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 14.8 points and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Christian Brown averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. EJ Bellinger is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.