Eastern Illinois hosts Crews and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-9, 5-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-11, 4-4 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-9, 5-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-11, 4-4 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 76-67 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Eastern Illinois ranks third in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Tiger Booker averaging 2.8.

The Skyhawks are 5-3 in OVC play. UT Martin is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Illinois averages 69.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.0 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin scores 15.1 more points per game (81.8) than Eastern Illinois allows to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 14.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Jordan Sears is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.