Eastern Illinois faces conference rival Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-10, 3-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kooper Jacobi and the Eastern Illinois Panthers host Jayvis Harvey and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in OVC action Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Eastern Illinois averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-4 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiger Booker is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Harvey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. David Early is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

