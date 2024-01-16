East Tennessee State visits Wofford after Seymour’s 23-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Wofford Terriers after Jaden Seymour scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-73 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 6-0 on their home court. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Corey Tripp averaging 10.0.

The Buccaneers are 1-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Wofford averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Terriers and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tripp is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.