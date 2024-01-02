East Tennessee State hosts Mercer after McCreary’s 24-point game

Mercer Bears (7-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces…

Mercer Bears (7-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jalyn McCreary scored 24 points in Mercer’s 74-50 win against the Talladega Tornadoes.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 in home games. East Tennessee State scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Mercer has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Tennessee State scores 72.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 70.2 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

The Buccaneers and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karon Boyd is averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

McCreary is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

