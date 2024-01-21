East Tennessee State hosts Chattanooga after Bonham’s 27-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-9, 1-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-9, 1-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Trey Bonham scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 74-60 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers are 6-1 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Mocs are 3-2 against conference opponents. Chattanooga scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 8.5 more points per game (78.3) than East Tennessee State gives up (69.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Honor Huff is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals. Bonham is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

