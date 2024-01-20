East Tennessee State hosts Bonham and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-9, 1-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-9, 1-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Trey Bonham scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 74-60 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers are 6-1 on their home court. East Tennessee State is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 3-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 9.8.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Mocs match up Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Honor Huff is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Bonham is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

