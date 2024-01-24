Live Radio
East Tennessee State earns 74-73 victory over VMI

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 8:31 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jaden Seymour had 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 74-73 victory over VMI on Wednesday night.

Seymour added 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (10-10, 2-5 Southern Conference). Ebby Asamoah scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Jadyn Parker was 5 of 11 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Buccaneers.

Brennan Watkins led the way for the Keydets (4-16, 1-6) with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Tyran Cook added 13 points for VMI. In addition, Devin Butler had 11 points.

East Tennessee State hosts Samford and VMI plays Western Carolina on the road both on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

