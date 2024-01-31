East leads Missouri against Arkansas after 21-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 72-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 in home games. Missouri has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Razorbacks are 1-6 against conference opponents. Arkansas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Missouri scores 73.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.8 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 75.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.5 Missouri gives up.

The Tigers and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points. Tamar Bates is shooting 59.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Davonte Davis is averaging 6.3 points for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.