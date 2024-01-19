East Carolina visits Vasquez and UAB

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Alejandro scored 28 points in UAB’s 83-69 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers have gone 7-3 at home. UAB is fifth in the AAC with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 6.6.

The Pirates are 2-3 in AAC play. East Carolina averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

UAB scores 77.4 points, 8.3 more per game than the 69.1 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UAB allows.

The Blazers and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 7.6 points. Lendeborg is averaging 15 points, 11.2 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for UAB.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 14 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

