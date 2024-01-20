East Carolina visits Vasquez and UAB

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Alejandro scored 28 points in UAB’s 83-69 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers are 7-3 on their home court. UAB has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates are 2-3 in AAC play. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

UAB’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 71.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 75.8 UAB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15 points, 11.2 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for UAB.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.