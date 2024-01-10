East Carolina visits Temple on 3-game road slide

East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pirates face Temple.

The Owls are 4-2 on their home court. Temple is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 1-1 in AAC play. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 6.9.

Temple averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Temple allows.

The Owls and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Temple.

RJ Felton is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

