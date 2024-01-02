East Carolina visits Goldin and No. 17 Florida Atlantic

East Carolina Pirates (7-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

East Carolina Pirates (7-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -17.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida Atlantic takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 72-68 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Owls are 4-1 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Goldin averaging 2.1.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 away from home. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.4.

Florida Atlantic averages 83.2 points, 13.2 more per game than the 70.0 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Pirates face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

RJ Felton is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

