East and Missouri host Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 72-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 6-5 on their home court. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 1-6 in SEC play. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Tramon Mark averaging 6.8.

Missouri’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Mark is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.