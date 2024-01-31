Easley leads Coastal Carolina against James Madison after 28-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-3, 7-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-3, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the James Madison Dukes after Kevin Easley Jr. scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 85-83 overtime win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 9-1 on their home court. James Madison leads the Sun Belt with 85.0 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 3.7.

James Madison averages 85.0 points, 6.9 more per game than the 78.1 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than James Madison allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Ojiako is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.