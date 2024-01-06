Early has 18 as Tennessee Tech takes down Southern Indiana 73-59

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — David Early had 18 points in Tennessee Tech’s 73-59 victory against Southern Indiana on Saturday night.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — David Early had 18 points in Tennessee Tech’s 73-59 victory against Southern Indiana on Saturday night.

Early was 5-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jayvis Harvey scored 16 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Josiah Davis finished with 15 points.

The Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2) were led by Jeremiah Hernandez, who posted 18 points, four assists and four steals. Jack Campion added 12 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, AJ Smith had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

