Eaglestaff leads North Dakota against Northern Arizona after 24-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-8, 0-2 Summit League) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 97-87 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Arizona has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-5 on the road. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 6.0.

Northern Arizona scores 66.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 71.9 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks.

Eaglestaff averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

