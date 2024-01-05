Eaglestaff and North Dakota host Northern Arizona

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-8, 0-2 Summit League) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-8, 0-2 Summit League) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 97-87 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Arizona gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-5 on the road. North Dakota averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Eli King is averaging 6.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

