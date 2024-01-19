Durugordon leads Siena against Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-4, 4-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-13, 2-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-4, 4-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-13, 2-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Sean Durugordon scored 36 points in Siena’s 93-88 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 2-4 in home games. Siena allows 78.1 points and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in conference games. Quinnipiac is the best team in the MAAC scoring 11.0 fast break points per game.

Siena’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Siena allows.

The Saints and Bobcats face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints.

Matt Balanc is averaging 18.5 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.