Durugordon leads Siena against Niagara

Siena Saints (2-13, 1-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 3-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (2-13, 1-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 3-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Sean Durugordon scored 30 points in Siena’s 67-63 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-4 in home games. Niagara is the top team in the MAAC with 35.9 points in the paint led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 5.3.

The Saints are 1-3 in MAAC play. Siena averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Niagara is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Purple Eagles and Saints meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Braxton Bayless is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Zek Tekin is averaging 10 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Durugordon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.