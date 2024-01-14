Durugordon leads Siena against Niagara after 30-point showing

Siena Saints (2-13, 1-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 3-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (2-13, 1-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 3-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Sean Durugordon scored 30 points in Siena’s 67-63 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-4 in home games. Niagara has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Niagara scores 75.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 77.5 Siena gives up. Siena’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Purple Eagles and Saints square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 41.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Zek Tekin is averaging 10 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Durugordon is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.