Duquesne visits Cross and UMass

Duquesne Dukes (9-3) at UMass Minutemen (9-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Matt Cross scored 24 points in UMass’ 79-66 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Minutemen are 6-1 in home games. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 15.3 fast break points.

The Dukes are 1-1 on the road. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

UMass makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Duquesne averages 5.7 more points per game (77.8) than UMass gives up (72.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 17.3 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

