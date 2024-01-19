Duquesne takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) on 4-game losing streak

Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne comes into the matchup against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after losing four in a row.

The Hawks are 8-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks 67th in college basketball averaging 10.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from downtown. Erik Reynolds II leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Dukes have gone 0-4 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 78.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 69.0 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 17.9 points. Lynn Greer III is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

