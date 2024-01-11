Duquesne puts home win streak on the line against Dayton

Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-2 A-10) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will…

Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Dukes face Dayton.

The Dukes are 6-1 in home games. Duquesne is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Duquesne makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Dayton has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Flyers match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Dukes.

Daron Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

