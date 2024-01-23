Duquesne knocks off St. Bonaventure 54-50

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III scored nine points and Duquesne beat St. Bonaventure 54-50 on Tuesday night to end…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III scored nine points and Duquesne beat St. Bonaventure 54-50 on Tuesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Clark had three steals for the Dukes (10-8, 1-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fousseyni Drame scored eight points and added seven rebounds. Jake DiMichele shot 2 for 6, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points, while adding three steals.

Charles Pride finished with 14 points and three steals for the Bonnies (11-7, 2-4). Yann Farell added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for St. Bonaventure. Moses Flowers also had six points and seven rebounds.

Clark scored six points in the first half for Duquesne, who led 22-15 at halftime. DiMichele led Duquesne with seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

