Duquesne hosts Fordham following Rose’s 24-point performance

Fordham Rams (9-10, 3-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-8, 1-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits…

Fordham Rams (9-10, 3-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-8, 1-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the Duquesne Dukes after Kyle Rose scored 24 points in Fordham’s 71-68 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes have gone 7-3 in home games. Duquesne has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 3-3 against A-10 opponents. Fordham scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 6.8 more points per game (74.9) than Duquesne allows (68.1).

The Dukes and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Japhet Medor is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.