Duquesne hosts Dayton in conference showdown

Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Daron Holmes and the Dayton Flyers visit Jimmy Clark III and the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 action Friday.

The Dukes have gone 6-1 in home games. Duquesne averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Flyers are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Duquesne makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Dayton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Flyers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dukes.

Holmes is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.