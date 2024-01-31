Duquesne hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (11-15) at Duquesne Dukes (11-8, 2-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -12;…

Chicago State Cougars (11-15) at Duquesne Dukes (11-8, 2-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -12; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 108-58 win against the Saint Xavier Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 8-3 in home games. Duquesne scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-9 on the road. Chicago State has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duquesne is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Cardet is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.