Dunn’s double-double powers Virginia past Louisville, 69-52

LOUISVLLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Dunn posted a double-double as Virginia jumped out to a quick lead, held a double-digit advantage from the midway point of the first half and cruising past Louisville 69-52 on Saturday.

It was just Virginia’s second true road win of the season.

Virginia won its fourth-straight game and beat the Cardinals for the ninth consecutive time to sweep the season series. All five of the Cavaliers losses have been by 16 or more points on the road. Louisville dropped its fifth straight.

Virginia started the game on an 11-0 run and after Dunn’s dunk with 10:30 left maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Virginia led by as many as 30 (41-11) and took led 41-13 lead at the break. Louisville didn’t score its 30th point until midway through the second half.

Dunn finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes and was the lone Cavalier to reach double figures. Virginia (15-5, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) 27 of 54 (50%) from the floor, including 8 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Tre White was the lone scorer to reach double figures with 10 points for Louisville (6-14, 1-8) which shot 35.7%. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield grabbed 10 rebounds. The Cardinals had posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in six of their nine games coming in, but posted just five assists to go with 18 turnovers against Virginia.

Virginia returns home to face Notre Dame Wednesday. The Cavaliers lost to the Irish 76-54 in South Bend December 30.

Louisville plays at Clemson Tuesday for the only regular season meeting.

