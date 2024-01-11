Drumgoole scores 20 off the bench, Delaware defeats Campbell 68-62

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Delaware past Campbell…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Delaware past Campbell 68-62 on Thursday night.

Drumgoole added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Cavan Reilly scored 15 points and added four steals. Christian Ray shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jasin Sinani led the way for the Fighting Camels (7-9, 1-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Elijah Walsh added 15 points for Campbell. Anthony Dell’Orso also recorded 13 points and three steals.

Drumgoole scored 11 points in the first half and Delaware went into the break trailing 31-28. Drumgoole led Delaware with nine points in the second half as his team outscored Campbell by nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

