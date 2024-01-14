Drumgoole leads Delaware against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-5, 1-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-5, 1-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 68-62 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 in CAA play. Delaware is second in the CAA with 15.1 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 3.8.

UNC Wilmington averages 81.7 points, 11.8 more per game than the 69.9 Delaware gives up. Delaware has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 20.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Cavan Reilly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

