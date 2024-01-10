Drexel visits N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 21-point showing

Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the Drexel Dragons after Landon Glasper scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 77-59 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 1-2 in home games. N.C. A&T allows 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.1 points per game.

The Dragons have gone 3-0 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

N.C. A&T scores 69.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 63.1 Drexel gives up. Drexel’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (50.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.8 points. Camian Shell is averaging 12 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Luke House averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

