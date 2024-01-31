Drexel visits Monmouth following Rice’s 31-point game

Drexel Dragons (15-7, 8-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 4-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (15-7, 8-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Drexel Dragons after Xander Rice scored 31 points in Monmouth’s 81-78 win over the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 8-1 at home. Monmouth allows 72.9 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Dragons are 8-1 in CAA play. Drexel is third in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.8.

Monmouth averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Luke House averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

