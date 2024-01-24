Drexel puts road win streak on the line against Towson

Drexel Dragons (14-6, 7-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-8, 4-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (14-6, 7-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-8, 4-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hits the road against Towson aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Towson is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 7-0 against conference opponents. Drexel ranks third in the CAA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 3.0.

Towson’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Drexel allows. Drexel scores 10.4 more points per game (74.6) than Towson allows to opponents (64.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers.

Luke House is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 8.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Dragons: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.