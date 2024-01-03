Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington after White’s 28-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3) at Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3) at Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Drexel Dragons after Trazarien White scored 28 points in UNC Wilmington’s 106-90 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Dragons have gone 5-1 at home. Drexel leads the CAA with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamar Oden Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Seahawks are 5-2 on the road. UNC Wilmington is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

Drexel is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, the same percentage UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

White is shooting 55.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

