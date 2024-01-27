Drexel hosts Glasper and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-14, 4-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-7, 7-1 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-14, 4-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-7, 7-1 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Drexel Dragons after Landon Glasper scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 90-71 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons have gone 8-1 at home. Drexel is the top team in the CAA with 36.6 points in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 9.4.

The Aggies are 4-3 in conference play. N.C. A&T has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drexel averages 74.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 81.0 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 5.6 more points per game (70.0) than Drexel allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke House is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 7.9 points. Justin Moore is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Glasper is shooting 36.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

